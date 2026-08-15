Priest found assaulting minor girl inside Hyderabad temple

Hyderabad: A priest was arrested after he was allegedly found in an objectionable position with a minor girl at a temple in Ramachandrapuram (RC Puram), police said on Saturday, August 15.

The priest, identified as Sayanna, had allegedly locked himself inside a room in the temple with the girl. A video shows two people barging into the room while the priest was sitting on the ground without his pants. A girl was seen standing in the other corner of the room.

A statue of a god is also seen inside the room.

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The incident occurred on August 13, and a complaint was registered with the police on August 14. A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Sayanna was taken into custody.

Further investigation is underway.