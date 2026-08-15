Hyderabad YouTuber Arif Hussain arrested under POCSO Act

Hyderabad: A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case was registered against a Hyderabad-based YouTuber, Arif Hussain, for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a minor and sexually assaulting her 31-year-old mother.

According to the Mehdipatnam Police, Hussain, a 32-year-old resident of Rahul Colony in Tolichowki, runs a YouTube channel, SNZ YouTube News. The survivor reportedly approached Arif Hussain for help, which he assured.

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Gaining her trust, he used the opportunity to sexually assault her and attempt to assault her daughter. He started to threaten the woman, using his ‘reporter’ tag, police said.

A case was registered under Sections 64(2) (rape) and 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, or any stupefying, intoxicating, or unwholesome drug) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the POCSO Act.

The accused has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.