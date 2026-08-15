Two held for posing as reporters, extorting money in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: The Kamareddy Police on August 12 arrested two people for allegedly posing as reporters and extorting money from people.

The accused were identified as Sidda Goud and Lande Bhaskar. Another accused, Bapu Rao, is absconding. The Kamareddy Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) said that Goud and Bhaskar were arrested based on the evidence gathered during the investigation of a victim’s suicide.

The accused had gathered information regarding the victim’s government job, salary and service details through a Right to Information (RTI) application.

Also Read Hyderabad-based journalist KV Reddy arrested by Andhra Police

They then threatened the victim that they would ensure that she would lose her job unless she paid them money. Investigation also revealed that the accused threatened others, stating that they would publish adverse articles and file police complaints against them.

A case of extortion were registered under Section 308 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in police stations, including Kamareddy, Yellareddy, Domakonda, Gandhari and Devunipalli.

An official of the Kamareddy Police told Siasat.com, “Goud and Bhaskar were arrested on August 12 for extortion and have been sent to judicial custody.”