Prime accused arrested in Hyderabad student’s drug overdose case

Hyderabad: A man identified as Lakshmipathi was arrested by the city police narcotics wing for supplying drugs to the B.Tech student who died of a drug overdose. He was taken into custody in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

According to the police, Lakshmipathi was a key conspirator in the case of the student’s death reported in Nallakunta last month. He supplied hash oil to many in Hyderabad.

A cannabis addict himself, he used to sell marijuana and other drugs since the time he was a student. He brought hash oil in Goa and started selling it. He used to buy a liter of hash oil for Rs 1 lakh and sold it in Hyderabad for Rs 8 lakh a liter. He is known to sell drugs with another man identified as Premkumar.

Student’s Overdose

The 23-year-old student succumbed at a city hospital on March 23 but the case came to light on Thursday (March 31) after police arrested a drug peddler and three consumers. This is believed to be the first such case in Hyderabad. Police have intensified the crackdown on drug peddlers and are also taking action against consumers.

Later, his friends informed the doctors that he was using LSD and cannabis. He was believed to be using a cocktail of drugs. According to doctors, the youth’s organs had stopped functioning normally. He died of a brain stroke caused due to drug overdose.