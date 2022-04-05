Prime Minister Modi to visit Jammu and Kashmir on April 24: BJP

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 5th April 2022 5:03 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on April 24 on his first visit to the union territory after the abrogation of Article 370, BJP general secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul said on Tuesday.

Koul said this while addressing a function of Kashmiri Pandits.

“The Prime Minister will address a conference of local body representatives in Samba on National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24.

“Efforts are being made for a meeting between the Prime Minister and representatives of the Kashmiri Pandit community so that they can raise their concerns with him.”

This will be Modi’s first visit to J&K after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

