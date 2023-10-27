Prime Minister Narendra Modi at India Mobile Congress

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 7th India Mobile Congress, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash Ambani and others at the 7th India Mobile Congress, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 7th India Mobile Congress, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 7th India Mobile Congress, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 7th India Mobile Congress, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo)

