Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat train in Thiruvananthapuram

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th April 2023 10:24 pm IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express train during a ceremony, in Thiruvananthapuram, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students aboard the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express train during the train’s flagging off ceremony, in Thiruvananthapuram, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students aboard the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express train during the train’s flagging off ceremony, in Thiruvananthapuram, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students aboard the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express train during the train’s flagging off ceremony, in Thiruvananthapuram, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th April 2023 10:24 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button