Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Greece

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th August 2023 11:28 pm IST
1 2 3 4 5Next page
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Greece
Athens: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with Indologist and Sanskrit & Hindi professor at University of Athens, Dimitrios Vassiliadis and Assistant Professor at Department of Social Theology, University of Athens, Apostolos Michailidis, in Athens, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)

1 2 3 4 5Next page
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th August 2023 11:28 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button