Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hyderabad

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 6th February 2022 11:54 pm IST
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 50th-anniversary celebrations of The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), in Hyderabad, Saturday, Feb. 05, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 50th-anniversary celebrations of The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), at the institute’s farm, in Hyderabad, Saturday, Feb. 05, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 50th-anniversary celebrations of The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), at the institute’s farm, in Hyderabad, Saturday, Feb. 05, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar during the 50th-anniversary celebrations of The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), at the institute’s farm, in Hyderabad, Saturday, Feb. 05, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 50th-anniversary celebrations of The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), in Hyderabad, Saturday, Feb. 05, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button