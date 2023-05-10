Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajasthan

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 10th May 2023 2:42 pm IST
Nathdwara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a programme to lay foundation stone and dedicate various projects, in Nathdwara, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Nathdwara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Shrinathji temple, in Nathdwara, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Nathdwara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a programme to lay foundation stone and dedicate various projects, in Nathdwara, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Nathdwara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at the Shrinathji temple, in Nathdwara, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Nathdwara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a programme to lay foundation stone and dedicate various projects, in Nathdwara, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Nathdwara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento during a programme to lay foundation stone and dedicate various projects, in Nathdwara, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is also seen. (PTI Photo)
Nathdwara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a programme to lay foundation stone and dedicate various projects, in Nathdwara, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Nathdwara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot upon his arrival in Nathdwara, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Nathdwara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Nathdwara, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)

