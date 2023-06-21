Prime Minister Narendra Modi in USA

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, in New York, USA, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (PTI Photo) New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed upon his arrival at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, USA, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (PTI Photo) New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, in New York, USA, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (PTI Photo) New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Bridgewater Associates Co-Founder Ray Dalio, in New York, USA, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (PTI Photo) New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Bridgewater Associates Co-Founder Ray Dalio, in New York, USA, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (PTI Photo) New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with a group of eminent US academics from diverse fields of agriculture, marketing, engineering, health, science & technology, in New York, USA, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (PTI Photo) New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with a group of eminent US academics from diverse fields of agriculture, marketing, engineering, health, science & technology, in New York, USA, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (PTI Photo) New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Grammy Award-winning Indian-American singer Falu and her family, in New York, USA, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (PTI Photo) New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, in New York, USA. (PTI Photo)