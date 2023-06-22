Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets US President Joe Biden

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 22nd June 2023 11:26 am IST
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets US President Joe Biden
Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden during a private dinner at the White House, in Washington, USA, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 22nd June 2023 11:26 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button