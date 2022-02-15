Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Amarinder Singh in Jalandhar

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 15th February 2022 8:59 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Amarinder Singh in Jalandhar
Jalandhar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally, ahead of Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Jalandhar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a rally ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Jalandhar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a rally ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Jalandhar: Supporters wave at the helicopter in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) is coming, for a public rally ahead of upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Jalandhar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the people during a public rally, ahead of Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Jalandhar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Punjab Lok Congress Capt. Amarinder Singh greets the public, during a public rally, ahead of Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Jalandhar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets President of Punjab Lok Congress Capt. Amarinder Singh and others, during a public rally, ahead of Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button