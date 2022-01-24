Prime Volleyball League to be held in Hyderabad in February

New Delhi: The management of the Prime Volleyball League has decided to shift the tournament’s venue from Kochi to Hyderabad. The tournament will now be held at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

The league will be held between February 5 to February 27, the fixtures for the competition will shortly be announced.

The competition will be held in a robust bio-bubble.

“Hyderabad has always had a great sporting culture and therefore we are delighted to organize the RuPay Prime Volleyball League in the city. We have waited a long time to provide a platform to all talented volleyball players from around the world to showcase their talent and hence we cannot wait for the competition to begin.

“All the players are eagerly waiting to shine for their respective teams and we are doing everything to ensure a safe and successful tournament is organised. I would also like to thank all the teams and our partners for their support in reaching this decision,” said Joy Bhattacharya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League.

The League will feature a total of 24 matches.