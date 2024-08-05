Prince Fahd bin Jalawi visits Saudi delegation at Paris 2024 Olympic Village

The Vice President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SOPC), Prince Fahd bin Jalawi visited the headquarters of the Saudi mission in the Olympic Village in Paris on Sunday, August 4.

The minister was accompanied by other leaders including Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Baeshen, the Secretary-General of the SOPC, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The visit aimed to familiarize the Saudi delegation with the facilities and accommodations being prepared for the event.

During the visit, Prince Fahd bin Jalawi met with Saudi track and field athlete Heba Malm and several mission administrators to inquire about the injured runner Malm’s condition, which prevented her from participating in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games competitions.

He reiterated the directives of the President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, to provide full support to overcome any obstacles.