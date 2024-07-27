Saudi Arabia gears up for historic participation at Paris Olympics 2024

The 2024 Olympic Games from Friday, 26 July and will continue until 11 August.

Dunya Abutaleb,Saudi Arabian competitor (Photo: Instagram)

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is set to make a significant mark at the 33rd Summer Paris 2024 Olympics, participating with a delegation of 10 athletes.

The athletes, seven men and three women are likely to compete in four sports: Showjumping, Athletics, Swimming, and Taekwondo.

The 2024 Olympic Games began on Friday, July 26 and will continue until August 11.

Sports timing at Olympics 2024

Equestrian jumping schedule at Château de Versailles:

Team jumping qualifier-August 1 – 12:00

Team jumping final-August 2 – 15:00

Individual jumping qualifier-August. 5 – 15:00

Individual jumping final-August 6 – 11:00

Swimming schedule at Paris La Defense Arena:

Women’s 200m freestyle heats – Mashael Alayed-July 28 – 13:00

Men’s 100m freestyle heats – Zaid Al-Sarraj-July 30 – 12:00

Taekwondo schedule at the Grand Palais:

Women’s -49kg-August 7 – Starting from 10:00

Speaking on the development, the CEO of the Quality of Life Program, Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Bakr, said that this comes as part of integrated and comprehensive efforts to build a distinguished future for the sports sector in the Kingdom. “We also aim to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 with excellence in sports and building a vital and stimulating sports sector for young men and women in the Kingdom,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted Al-Bakr.

