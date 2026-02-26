Prince Harry, Meghan meet Syrian, Palestinian refugees in Jordan

Amman: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have begun a two-day humanitarian visit to Jordan on Wednesday, February 25, meeting Syrian and Palestinian refugees and highlighting the importance of healthcare, nutrition and mental health support for communities affected by conflict.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled to the Jordanian capital Amman at the invitation of World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Their visit centres on strengthening humanitarian response, particularly for people displaced by the conflicts in Gaza and Syria.

Discussions with WHO, UN and diplomatic representatives

The couple took part in a high-level roundtable hosted by the WHO, attended by representatives from United Nations agencies, diplomatic missions and donor organisations. Participants discussed health challenges, access to care and long-term recovery for refugees and vulnerable populations.

Sheri Ritsema-Anderson, WHO Representative to Jordan, said in a post on X, “It was my honor to chair a discussion between @DrTedros, @WHO Director General, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, with members of the diplomatic community, UN agencies, and civil society in #Jordan on health challenges and opportunities.”

The visit is not being undertaken on behalf of the British government. Buckingham Palace was informed in advance as a matter of courtesy, according to British media reports.

Emphasis on nutrition and humanitarian food aid

During their visit, Prince Harry and Meghan met staff from World Central Kitchen in Amman, which is coordinating food assistance for Gaza.

In a post on X, WHO Jordan said, “.@DrTedros joined by Prince Harry & Meghan, the Duke & Duchess of Sussex, highlighted the importance of food & nutrition as a core part of health response for people of #Gaza during a visit to World Central Kitchen. Ensuring access to nutrition & care is key to recovery & dignity.”

Officials stressed that ensuring access to nutrition and care is essential to recovery and restoring dignity for displaced populations.

The couple also reviewed humanitarian initiatives aimed at supporting families and children impacted by the ongoing conflict.

.@DrTedros joined by Prince Harry & Meghan, the Duke & Duchess of Sussex, highlighted the importance of food & nutrition as a core part of health response for people of #Gaza during a visit to World Central Kitchen.



Hospital visit and Gaza medical evacuations

The Sussexes visited a private hospital in Amman where they met children evacuated from Gaza for urgent treatment. They spoke with young patients receiving specialised medical care for severe injuries.

Meghan appeared visibly emotional while meeting a teenager recovering from serious leg injuries. The couple also met young survivors suffering trauma and burns following attacks that killed family members.

The visit drew attention to Jordan’s role in providing advanced medical treatment for civilians evacuated from Gaza.

Youth engagement at Zaatari refugee camp

Prince Harry and Meghan also travelled to the Zaatari refugee camp near Mafraq in northern Jordan, one of the largest camps hosting displaced Syrians since 2012.

At a youth centre run by social development organisation Questscope, they met young refugees participating in art, music and sports programmes designed to support emotional recovery and wellbeing. The couple joined football activities and attended music sessions, engaging with children and adolescents about their aspirations

Visit to rehabilitation centre

The couple also visited the National Center for Rehabilitation of Addicts in Jordan to learn about recovery programmes combining medical care, psychosocial support and reintegration services.

WHO Jordan said in another post on X, “.@DrTedros with Prince Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the National Center for Rehabilitation of Addicts to see jordan’s recovery efforts combining medical care, psychosocial support & reintegration programs that help individuals rebuild their lives with dignity.”

Focus on mental health and recovery

In a statement released through the WHO, Prince Harry reaffirmed his commitment to expanding access to psychological support in crisis settings.

“We remain deeply committed to advancing awareness, reducing stigma and expanding access to mental health support for all those affected by conflict and crisis,” he said.