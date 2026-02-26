Israel has killed two-thirds of all jounalist globally in 2025: CPJ

New York: Israeli military actions accounted for nearly two-thirds of journalists and media workers killed worldwide in 2025, according to a report recently released by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), which documented a record 129 deaths last year.

The New York-based press freedom organisation said 2025 was the deadliest year since it began recording such cases in 1992, highlighting growing dangers faced by journalists amid escalating conflicts and political violence.

Gaza war drives surge in deaths

Most of those killed were Palestinian journalists covering the conflict in Gaza. The report said this marked the second consecutive year in which Israeli military operations were the primary contributor to global journalist fatalities.

CPJ noted that restrictions on access and verification in Gaza may mean the true toll is higher. Israeli authorities rejected the findings, saying the military does not intentionally target journalists.

Majority killed in conflict settings

More than three-quarters of the journalists killed in 2025 died while covering armed conflicts. Sudan and Ukraine also recorded fatalities, although the numbers remained significantly lower compared with Gaza.

Nine journalists were killed in Sudan amid fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. In Ukraine, four journalists died, many in drone-related attacks, reflecting evolving battlefield dangers.

Outside war zones, Mexico remained among the most dangerous countries for reporters, particularly those covering organised crime and corruption.

Drones increase risks for reporters

The report highlighted a sharp rise in the use of drones in attacks against journalists. Dozens of cases were documented globally, underlining the growing threat posed by remote warfare.

Analysts said drone strikes make reporting more dangerous because attacks can occur suddenly and from long distances, reducing journalists’ ability to assess risks.

Impunity fuels violence

CPJ warned that a culture of impunity remains a key factor behind the rising number of killings. None of the cases classified as deliberate attacks resulted in successful prosecutions.

Journalists were also killed in India, the Philippines and other countries where justice in such cases remains limited.

Declining press freedom

The report said the rise in deaths reflects broader threats to media freedom, including arrests, legal pressure, smear campaigns and online harassment.

CPJ called for stronger global cooperation, improved protection mechanisms and the creation of international investigative frameworks to hold perpetrators accountable.

“Attacks on journalists are a warning sign of wider threats to freedoms,” said CPJ Executive Director Judy Ginsberg.