Prince Narula on battling anxiety: Was taking 18 tablets a day

Prince spoke about his anxiety battle, during the conversation on Double Date. He shared that anxiety had taken over his life at one point

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Prince Narula in a brown pinstripe suit during a public event or interview.
Prince Narula (Instagram)

Mumbai: Prince Narula has spoken about his battle with severe anxiety, health complications, and the strain it placed on his marriage with wife Yuvika Chaudhary. The reality TV star revealed he was taking as many as 18 tablets a day, struggled with palpitations and weight gain.

Prince spoke about his anxiety battle, during the conversation on Double Date. He shared that anxiety had taken over his life at one point.

“There was a time when I was taking 18 tablets a day. I had palpitations, night fear, weight gain, and several medical problems. It was one of the toughest phases of my life”, he said.

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Prince added: “Music helped me a lot. It gave me peace when I was struggling.” He also credited Yuvika for supporting him through the difficult phase.

The reality TV star said that it was his wife Yuvika, who handled him during that time.

“She stood by me when things were really difficult”.

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He also addressed the rough patch in his marriage, revealing that both he and Yuvika were emotionally exhausted during that period. The situation became so difficult that they even considered parting ways.

“Neither Yuvika was wrong, nor was I. We were both not in the right headspace.”

Prince revealed that becoming parents gave both of them a fresh perspective on life and marriage.

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“After having a baby, life has completely changed. Now we don’t even fight with each other. And even if we do, it gets resolved just by looking at our daughter.”

Double Date is hosted by Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

Prince is known for his performance in reality shows, he has also acted in fiction serials. He has won the reality TV shows MTV Roadies 12, MTV Splitsvilla 8, Bigg Boss 9 and Nach Baliye 9. He also appeared as the wrestler Lakhan “Lucky” Singh Ahlawat in Badho Bahu and as Shahnawaz “Shaan” Ali in Naagin 3.

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Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published:

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