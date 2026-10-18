Prince Narula reacts to Karishma edits, makes a request to fans

Mumbai: A reality TV reunion has brought back old memories, but Prince Narula wants fans to be careful about the story they tell. The television personality has urged social media users to stop sharing romantic edits featuring him and Karishma Talwar, reminding them that he has a wife and daughter.

The edits surfaced after their reunion on Roadies Rebirth brought their Splitsvilla 8 connection back into the spotlight. Clips of their interaction prompted fans to revisit their time on the dating reality show. Prince, however, has taken issue with edits portraying Karishma as his former girlfriend.

‘Please remember that I have a wife and daughter’

Taking to Instagram Stories, Prince began with a request for those making videos about him.

“Guys it’s a humble request. You guys wana make edits about me, it’s cool but please remember that I have a wife and daughter,” he wrote.

Prince, who is married to actress Yuvika Chaudhary, also explained why the videos bothered him. Calling himself a happily married man, he said he did not want his daughter to grow up and watch such “meaningless edits”.

He added that he had enjoyed a beautiful journey in reality television before addressing the claim at the centre of the posts.

“The audience of Splitsvilla is well aware that she was simply a ‘connection’ in the villa not an ex as is being shown,” he clarified.

What brought Prince and Karishma back into the spotlight?

For those catching up, Prince and Karishma appeared on MTV Splitsvilla 8 in 2015. Their connection on the show became a talking point again after a Roadies Rebirth promo featured their reunion.

During the interaction, Karishma playfully revisited their Splitsvilla days and accused Prince of ditching her. His reaction added to the banter, giving viewers another moment from their reality TV past to discuss.

With those moments now finding their way into romantic edits, Prince has asked fans to keep his family in mind and avoid presenting a connection from the show as a past relationship.