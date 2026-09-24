Prisoner found hanging after escaping from Erragadda hospital

The deceased, 22-year-old Kishore Kumar Reddy, had been arrested in a POCSO case after allegedly eloping with a minor girl.

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Chanchalguda prison escape
The escaped prisoner was identified as Kishore Kumar Reddy (22), a resident of Nandimalla village in Amarachintha mandal.

Hyderabad: A remand prisoner who had escaped from the Institute of Mental Health in Erragadda on Tuesday, September 23, was found hanging in a field in his native village in Wanaparthy on Wednesday, September 24.

The deceased, 22-year-old Kishore Kumar Reddy, had been arrested in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case after allegedly eloping with a minor girl from Nandimalla village of Amarchintha mandal in Wanaparthy.

He had initially been lodged in the Mahbubnagar district prison. On July 6, Reddy escaped by jumping over the prison’s boundary wall. He was caught on the same day after he consumed pesticide in the agricultural field of the girl, The Times of India reported.

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After receiving medical treatment, he was transferred to Chanchalguda prison.

Reddy did not have the money to apply for bail and had started acting erratically in the prison. He would reportedly pick fights and assault fellow inmates.

On Tuesday, Chanchalguda prison authorities referred him to IMH at Erragadda for a check-up. Two Armed Reserve constables were escorting him; however, Reddy managed to escape through the ventilator of a toilet.

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A case was registered with Borabanda Police under Section 262 (resistance or obstruction by a person to their lawful apprehension) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

On Wednesday, Reddy was found hanging in the fields of the girl he had allegedly eloped with. His body has been handed over to his family.

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