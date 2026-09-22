Undertrial prisoner escapes from Erragadda mental hospital

Hyderabad: An undertrial prisoner, who was brought to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) at Erragadda from Chanchalguda Central Jail for treatment, allegedly escaped from the hospital on Monday afternoon.

According to the police, the escaped prisoner was identified as Kishore Kumar Reddy (22), a resident of Gandhi Malla village in Amarachintha mandal. He was lodged in Chanchalguda Jail and was brought to the mental hospital for medical treatment.

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During his stay at the hospital, Kishore Kumar Reddy reportedly sought permission to use the toilet and escaped through a ventilator. The incident came to light when the authorities noticed that he was missing.

A case has been registered in connection with the escape, and the police have launched an investigation to trace the undertrial prisoner.