Prisoner escapes from Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A remand prisoner lodged in Chanchalguda Prison escaped from Gandhi Hospital while undergoing treatment on Tuesday, May 26.

According to reports, the inmate was arrested by the Trimulgherry Police a few days ago in connection with a theft case. Following his arrest, he was remanded to judicial custody and shifted to Chanchalguda prison.

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Police said the prisoner later consumed iron nails inside the prison premises. After his health condition worsened, prison officials shifted him to Gandhi Hospital for medical treatment.

While undergoing treatment at the hospital, the inmate reportedly managed to escape.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.