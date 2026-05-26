Prisoner escapes from Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad

While undergoing treatment at the hospital, the inmate reportedly managed to escape.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th May 2026 1:23 pm IST
Gandhi Hospital
Gandhi Hospital (File Photo)

Hyderabad: A remand prisoner lodged in Chanchalguda Prison escaped from Gandhi Hospital while undergoing treatment on Tuesday, May 26.

According to reports, the inmate was arrested by the Trimulgherry Police a few days ago in connection with a theft case. Following his arrest, he was remanded to judicial custody and shifted to Chanchalguda prison.

Police said the prisoner later consumed iron nails inside the prison premises. After his health condition worsened, prison officials shifted him to Gandhi Hospital for medical treatment.

Subhan Bakery

While undergoing treatment at the hospital, the inmate reportedly managed to escape.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th May 2026 1:23 pm IST

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Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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