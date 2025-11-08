Prisoners seen using TV and phones in Bengaluru prison, probe ordered

Bengaluru: Prison authorities on Saturday launched a probe after purported videos surfaced on social media showing inmates at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison allegedly watching television and using Android phones, sources said.

In the purported videos, several inmates appeared to be receiving special privileges, including access to electronic gadgets.

One of the clips purportedly showed Umesh Reddy, a rape convict facing multiple charges of sexual offences, using an Android phone inside the prison. A television set was also seen installed inside his barrack, sources added.

Following the circulation of these videos online, prison officials said an internal inquiry has been initiated to verify their authenticity and identify those responsible for facilitating such access.

“Further action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation,” sources said.

Also Read Top Maoist in Hyderabad jail on hunger-strike against solitary confinement