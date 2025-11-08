Prisoners seen using TV and phones in Bengaluru prison, probe ordered

One of the clips purportedly showed Umesh Reddy, a rape convict facing multiple charges of sexual offences, using an Android phone inside the prison.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 8th November 2025 9:48 pm IST
Prisoners seen using phones, TV in Bengaluru prison
Prisoners seen using phones, TV in Bengaluru prison

Bengaluru: Prison authorities on Saturday launched a probe after purported videos surfaced on social media showing inmates at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison allegedly watching television and using Android phones, sources said.

In the purported videos, several inmates appeared to be receiving special privileges, including access to electronic gadgets.

One of the clips purportedly showed Umesh Reddy, a rape convict facing multiple charges of sexual offences, using an Android phone inside the prison. A television set was also seen installed inside his barrack, sources added.

Memory Khan Seminar

Following the circulation of these videos online, prison officials said an internal inquiry has been initiated to verify their authenticity and identify those responsible for facilitating such access.

“Further action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation,” sources said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 8th November 2025 9:48 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button