Private bus hits electric pole in Shahalibanda, several vehicles damaged.

Hyderabad: Several vehicles were damaged when a private bus hit an electric pole at Kummarwadi, Shahalibanda, on Sunday, February 8.
The incident happened around midnight when a private bus moved into the chaotic lanes of the Kummawadi locality and, while traversing through the narrow road, hit a pole.
The pole collapsed and the power supply was disrupted. The luggage carrier of the bus also got detached and fell on the vehicles. Three cars and several two-wheelers were damaged in the incident.
The power and police department staff reached the spot. The power supply was not restored as the work is yet to be completed.