Private colleges in Telangana announce ‘Chalo Secretariat’ rally on Nov 11

Hyderabad: Private professional colleges in Telangana, under the banner of Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI), have announced a ‘Chalo Secretariat’ rally on either November 10 or 11 amid their ongoing protests against pending fee reimbursements.

The state government had promised to release Rs 1,200 crore of pending dues before Deepawali, however, only Rs 300 crore have been disbursed so far.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, the government initiated talks through Additional Director General (Intelligence) Vijay Kumar and offered to release an additional Rs 300 crore; however, college managements refused and demanded immediate release of Rs 500 crore, about 50 percent of the pending Rs 900 crore.

Private colleges in Telangana have started an indefinite strike since November 3 and have also called for a public meeting with one lakh teachers from private colleges on November 8, stated the report.

Telangana govt forms committee with FATHI

On the other hand, the Telangana government has formally constituted a committee with FATHI to mobilise finances for fee reimbursements in private colleges.

After detailed discussions with deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and FATHI representatives at Praja Bhavan, the government has decided to form a committee with the following members:

The committee will study whether the fee reimbursement scheme can become financially independent and sustainable by setting up a dedicated Trust Bank, and give suggestions for improving the higher education system.

The committee has been asked to examine suggestions and proposals and submit a report within a period of three months for taking further necessary action.