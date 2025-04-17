Private hospitals in Telangana under scanner for unwarranted c sections

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha on Thursday, April 17, directed officials to take strict action against private hospitals conducting C-section deliveries without valid medical reasons.

To counter the rising number of surgical deliveries, the health minister recommended increasing normal deliveries in government hospitals. He instructed that pregnant women and their families be educated about the benefits of natural childbirth and the potential risks associated with C-section deliveries.

Damodar Rajanarsimha proposed midwifery training for nurses working in government hospitals. He also emphasised the need to enhance infrastructure and services in maternal and child healthcare centres and to encourage more women to opt for deliveries in government facilities.

Addressing the impact of extreme summer temperatures, the minister ordered the installation of fans and coolers in all hospitals and instructed that air conditioners be fully functional in essential wards. He also stressed the importance of fire safety, asking officials to pay special attention to safety protocols across all government health facilities.

During a review meeting, Rajanarsimha inquired about the recruitment process for vacant posts in government hospitals. Officials informed him that over 8,000 positions were filled last year, and the recruitment for more than 6,200 posts, including doctors, lab technicians, nursing officers, multipurpose health assistants, and AYUSH medical officers is currently underway.