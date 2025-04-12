Telangana health minister reviews summer preparedness in govt hospitals

Hyderabad: As Telangana reels under scorching heat, state health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha reviewed preparedness measures across government hospitals in the state.

In a video conference held on Saturday with senior health department officials, the minister instructed officials to make safe and adequate drinking water, on every floor and in every block, available across all government hospitals, both in-patients and out-patients.

The minister urged the officials to repair fans, coolers, and air conditioning systems, particularly in ICUs and critical care wards should be round-the-clock functionable.

Flagging fire safety concerns, the minister directed all hospitals to conduct immediate fire safety inspections. “Electrical wiring should be thoroughly checked, and any damaged cables found should be promptly replaced without delay. Operational status and expiry dates of fire alarms, smoke detectors, and fire extinguishers should be checked. Regular mock drills should be conducted in coordination with local fire stations. Also, smoking, alcohol consumption, and tobacco use in and around hospital premises should be strictly prohibited,” he said.

Reviewing the State’s action plan for heatstroke prevention, the Minister called for the launch of wide-ranging public awareness campaigns through hospitals, bus stands, and social media platforms. Special focus should be placed on vulnerable groups, including MGNREGS workers, farmers, daily wage labourers, auto drivers, and delivery personnel.

The minister also directed officials to ensure a smooth functioning of generators in line with power supply disruptions due to unseasonal rains or thunderstorms.

“Families are advised to take extra care of children, the elderly, and pregnant women. People stepping out should carry water and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun. If symptoms of heat stroke are visible, citizens are advised to seek immediate medical attention,” the meeting concluded.