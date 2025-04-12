Telangana govt set to launch Bhu Bharati Act on April 14

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is poised to introduce the Bhu Bharati Act, 2024, on April 14, marking a significant shift in the state’s land governance.

This new legislation will replace the Right of Records (ROR) Act, 2020, and is aimed at resolving long-standing land disputes and enhancing land security for the populace.

According to Telangana revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, chief minister A Revanth Reddy will officially launch the Act at a ceremony held at Shilparamam.

The minister highlighted that the previous government, under the guise of the Dharani Act, had compromised land security by handing over management to foreign agencies.

Reddy targets BRS

Criticizing the previous BRS administration for failing to prepare rules for Dharani for over three years, Reddy noted that the current government has successfully drafted rules within just three months.

The Bhu Bharati Act is designed to address revenue grievances more effectively and provide a more people-centric approach to land management.

The Act has been developed following extensive consultations with experts, public representatives, and farmers, aiming to protect land rights and overhaul the revenue system.

All district collectors and revenue inspectors have been invited to the launch event on April 14, underscoring the government’s commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and effective implementation of the new legislation.