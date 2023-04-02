Private medical college fee to be reviewed across Telangana

The fee structure will be reviewed and determined for the undergraduate, postgraduate, super-speciality medical and dental courses, as well as the allied courses.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 2nd April 2023 8:43 pm IST
Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC)

Hyderabad: Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) is set to review the medical course fee structures of private unaided professional institutions in the state for the upcoming academic years.

The college management is required to submit data for the last financial year and the audited statements for 2021 to 2022 and 2022 to 2023 on the committee’s website before April 30. 

Also Read
Hyderabad: OU students angry with 10x Phd fee hike, seek repeal

Institutions failing to submit the statements of income and expenditure, audited balance sheets, and requirements for developmental needs for the immediately preceding year, as well as particulars of expenditure incurred on salaries and infrastructure and other specified particulars, will not be eligible to collect fee, said a press release. 

MS Education Academy

The fee structure will be reviewed and determined for the undergraduate, postgraduate, and super-specialty medical and dental courses, as well as the allied courses.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 2nd April 2023 8:43 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button