Hyderabad: Chiranjeevi is one of the biggest superstars Tollywood has ever seen. His craze, popularity, and mass appeal have remained strong for decades. From powerful performances to entertaining commercial films, Chiranjeevi’s movies continue to attract audiences across all age groups.

Even at 70, his fan following is unmatched, and his films create strong buzz before release.

Buzz Around Priyamani Collaboration

Now, strong buzz is building around Chiranjeevi’s upcoming 158th film, which will be directed by Bobby, also known as KS Ravindra. According to a latest report in Gulte, Priyamani has been confirmed to star as female lead in the film. Talks are said to be in progress, though there is no official confirmation yet.

Priyamani has gained wide recognition in recent years through The Family Man and her role in Jawan. If this pairing happens, fans believe it could bring a fresh and mature combination to the screen.

The main reason for the buzz is the age gap between the two actors. Chiranjeevi is 70, while Priyamani is 41, making the age difference close to 29 years. Fans and social media users are actively debating whether the pairing will work on screen.

Age Gap in Chiranjeevi’s Past Films

In Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Chiranjeevi was paired with Nayanthara, which once again brought the age gap discussion into focus. Chiranjeevi is 70, while Nayanthara is 40, making the difference nearly 30 years. Despite the debate, many fans felt their experience helped the pairing look convincing on screen.

Age gap discussions are not new for Chiranjeevi. In the past, he has worked with actresses like Tamannaah in Bhola Shankar and Kajal Aggarwal in Khaidi No. 150. Over time, the megastar has shown a preference for experienced actresses, which many feel helps reduce the age gap factor.

Even at 70, Chiranjeevi continues to move forward with confidence, proving that his stardom and influence in Tollywood remain as powerful as ever.

Recent Success and Strong Box Office Run

Chiranjeevi recently scored a solid success with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi. The family entertainer received good response from audiences and proved that the megastar’s formula still works well at the box office. His screen presence, comedy timing, and emotional scenes were appreciated by fans and family audiences alike.