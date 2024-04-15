Priyanka Chahar Choudhary confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

Mumbai: Rohit Shetty is set to return with a new season of his adventurous reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. Though an official announcement is pending, KKK 14 is already stirring excitement with rumors about potential celebrity contestants circulating widely.

Among the speculated names is Udaariyaan and Bigg Boss 16 fame, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Buzz has it that the makers have approached the actress for the show and if everything goes well, she might soon appear on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

But, is Priyanka actually taking part? Here’s what she said.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in her latest interview has clarified her stance. In an interview with Telly Chakkar, Priyanka revealed that she turned down the offer last year due to her focus on acting and not wanting to dive into back-to-back reality shows after her stint on Bigg Boss 16.

Addressing the current season, Priyanka stated that she has already committed to several projects and prefers to maintain a simple life, jokingly adding that she has no interest in receiving electric shocks.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Tentative Contestants List

As fans eagerly anticipate the official announcement of the contestant lineup for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, rumored participants include —

Abhishek Kumar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Mannara Chopra Manisha Rani Abhishek Malhan Elvish Yadav Ankita Lokhande Neil Bhatt Manasvi Mamgai Jiya Shankar Shoaib Ibrahim Vivek Dahiya Helly Shah Khanzaadi

