Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna, one of the busiest and most successful actresses in India today, is all set to shine in her upcoming film Kuberaa, alongside Dhanush. After delivering back-to-back blockbusters like Animal, Pushpa 2, and Chhavva, Rashmika is now stepping into a powerful role in this high-budget action drama directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film is set to release in theatres on June 20, 2025.

Kuberaa OTT Rights for a Big Price

The digital rights of Kuberaa have been bought by Amazon Prime Video. Reports say the deal was made for Rs. 50 crore, making it one of the biggest OTT deals in Telugu cinema. After its release in theatres, the movie will be available to watch on Prime Video.

Big Star Cast Creates Huge Buzz

Kuberaa has a strong cast, including Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. This mix of stars from different industries is one big reason why the movie is getting so much attention.

With a huge budget of Rs. 120 crore, Kuberaa is one of the most expensive movies in Dhanush’s career. It will release in multiple languages like Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, so it can reach more people across the country.

A Story Set in Mumbai with a Powerful Theme

The movie is based in Mumbai and is said to be a rags-to-riches story. The title Kuberaa refers to the God of Wealth, so the movie might show how different people deal with money and success. It is expected to have strong emotions and exciting action scenes.What to Expect

With big stars, a powerful story, and a wide release, Kuberaa could be one of the biggest hits of the year. Fans and movie lovers are waiting to see if it lives up to the hype!