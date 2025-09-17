Hyderabad: At the peak of the 2000s, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra became one of Bollywood’s most sought-after onscreen couples. Their pairing brought freshness and charm, whether it was the romantic drama Andaaz, the bold thriller Aitraaz, or the emotional family story Waqt: The Race Against Time. Audiences loved their sizzling chemistry, and filmmakers rushed to cast them together, convinced they could deliver both box office success and memorable performances.

Rumours and Family Objections

Despite their success, rumours about a possible relationship between the two stars began to spread widely. According to veteran journalist Pooja Samant, filmmaker Suneel Darshan once revealed that Akshay’s family was uncomfortable with these reports. As a result, Akshay decided not to continue working with Priyanka, which eventually reduced their collaborations.

Speaking about the two, she said, “Jab maine Suneel Darshan ka interview kiya tha, Andaaz 2 ke liye tab unhone yeh baat kahi thi ki Akshay Kumar Priyanka Chopra ke saath film nahi karna chahte kyunki unki nazdeeki rishton ke baare mein unke parivar walon ko aapatti hogayi thi. So he did not move ahead. Unhone Priyanka Chopra ke saath aage filmein nahi ki, kam hi ki.”

Director Suneel Darshan also shared that Akshay personally asked him to choose between him and Priyanka during the making of Barsaat. This situation created distance between the actor and the director after years of working together.

Akshay’s Response

Akshay Kumar, however, dismissed such claims during his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat. He stated that he had no issues with Priyanka and would gladly work with her again if the right opportunity came along. He even suggested calling Priyanka directly to confirm there was no problem between them.

Current Projects

Akshay Kumar recently celebrated his 58th birthday with his family and fans. He will next be seen in Jolly LLB 3, releasing on September 19, and in Welcome to the Jungle, featuring an ensemble cast.

Priyanka Chopra is busy shooting for SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film, starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is expected to be a large-scale pan-India project.