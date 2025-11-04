Hyderabad: All eyes are currently on SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated film starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The big-budget project, tentatively titled SSMB29, has been creating massive buzz for months. While reports suggested that the film’s title could be Globetrotter, a major leak has now taken the internet by storm.

SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu’s film title

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the film’s team has reportedly locked the title “Varanasi.” A source told the outlet, “The name of the film is indeed Varanasi. It is said that the title rights were with somebody, but SS Rajamouli’s team reached out and secured the rights.”

The source further added, “It is an apt title as per the story of the film. Hence, they were very keen on naming their film Varanasi.”

While the makers have not reacted to the leaked information yet, the official announcement is expected to take place on November 15 at a grand launch event in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

The star-studded event will reportedly see Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani in attendance. Fans will also get a chance to be part of the celebration, as the event is set to be live-streamed on JioHotstar.

If the reports turn out to be true, it’s safe to say that Varanasi is already living up to the massive hype surrounding Rajamouli’s next cinematic spectacle.