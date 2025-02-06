Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra’s fight rumours go viral

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, is getting married to actress Neelam Upadhyay. The family is celebrating with traditional ceremonies like haldi, mehendi, and Mata Ki Chowki in Mumbai. Priyanka took a break from her busy work in Hyderabad to attend the wedding with her daughter Malti Marie and her in-laws.

Why is Parineeti Chopra Missing?

While the Chopra family is enjoying the celebrations, Parineeti Chopra has not been seen at the wedding. This has made fans curious, especially since Priyanka also did not attend Parineeti’s wedding to Raghav Chadha last year.

A Mysterious Instagram Post

Parineeti recently shared a post that said, “We’re really on borrowed time. Choose people that choose you, and let everyone else be.” Many think this could mean something is wrong between her and Priyanka.

Busy Schedule or Family Issue?

Parineeti is in Mumbai for a film shoot and some reports say she might attend the wedding on February 7 with her husband Raghav Chadha. This might prove there is no family problem, just work commitments.

Priyanka is enjoying the celebrations with her mother Madhu Chopra and cousin Mannara Chopra. Videos of her dancing at the sangeet function have gone viral.

Fans hope Parineeti will show up at the wedding and clear all doubts. Is this just a work issue, or is there real tension between Priyanka and Parineeti? Only time will tell.