Priyanka Chopra enjoys the sea with her ‘favourite people’

Mumbai: Global star Priyanka Chopra knows how to balance work and play. Taking a breather from her hectic schedule, PeeCee took off on a fun trip exploring the sea with her ‘favourite people’ husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The ‘Desi Girl’ took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video of herself enjoying the Vastness of the sea, and accompanying her were Nick and little Malti.

In the background, we could hear an audio of someone asking, “What’s your favourite place?”

In response, another voice added, “I don’t have a favourite place. I have my favourite people, and whenever I am with my favourite people, that place becomes my favourite”.

Twinning with Nick in white, Priyanka looked beach-ready with black sunglasses and a summer hat.

Nick reacted to the post by dropping a smiling face with heart-eyes emoji in the comment section.

On the professional front, Priyanka will be seen leading the forthcoming swashbuckler action thriller “The Bluff”.

Creating buzz for the project made under the direction of Frank E. Flowers, the makers recently shared a few snippets of her performance as Ercell Bodden, a fierce pirate.

Publishing the stills on her IG, PeeCee wrote, “Mother. Protector. Pirate. Meet Bloody Mary #TheBluff | Feb. 25. 2026 Only on @PrimeVideo @KarlUrban @primemovies.”

One of the photos showed a battle-ready PeeCee, soaked in blood with a sword in her hand as she stood her ground on the battlefield.

We also got a glimpse of a softer side of her character’s personality as a mother in the post.

“The Bluff” is expected to premiere on Prime Video on February 25.

PeeCee will be seen sharing screen space with Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Temuera Morrison in her next.

In addition to this, Priyanka is also making her comeback to the Indian Cinema with SS Rajamouli’s “Varanasi”, co-starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.