Hyderabad: Priyanka Chopra has always been known for her versatile career in Bollywood, but she has also found success beyond the Indian film industry. In a recent interview on Jay Shetty’s podcast, she opened up about the phase when she felt “boxed in” within Bollywood and the tough decision to leave it behind. She revealed that she felt limited by the opportunities in Hindi cinema, stating that work was scarce and she did not see long-term growth there.

The Turning Point

Priyanka explained how her six back-to-back flops became a turning point in her career. At that time, she felt emotionally, mentally, and physically drained and recognised that to survive, she had to make a change. “Surviving in the movie industry is tough for everyone; it is not an easy place. It is political, networky, it is about the moment, it is fleeting. I am pragmatic enough to recognise that everyone has their struggle because of their choices. I did feel like I was in a place where I was cornered, work was limited, and in order to survive emotionally, mentally, and physically, I just needed to move.”

Priyanka Chopra’s Transition to Hollywood

Before her breakout role in Quantico (2015), Priyanka had already started working on her music career, collaborating with international artists like Pitbull and will.i.am. This pop star era became her first step into Hollywood. Reflecting on this time, Priyanka described working with these global musicians as transformative, calling it a “breath of fresh air.” It was in these moments that she realized how limited her options had become in Bollywood and how important it was to seek new opportunities.

Priyanka is currently promoting her latest film, The Bluff, where she plays a fierce, determined woman. She is also set to return in Citadel Season 2 and will appear in S. S. Rajamouli‘s upcoming film, Varanasi.