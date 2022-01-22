Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome their first child

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 22nd January 2022 11:05 am IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas (Instagram)

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have taken the surrogacy route to have a baby. PC made the surprise announcement at Friday/Saturday midnight.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka said: “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate.” She added: “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

Immediately after the announcement, more than 1.73 million of Priyanka’s followers shared her joy on Instagram, showering her with heart emojis.

They celebrities who celebrated included the late basketball star Kobe Bryant’s wife and philanthropist, Vanessa, Kal Penn, Shefalee Shah, Katrina Kaif, Lara Datta, Sania Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar and Radhika Jones, editor of ‘Vanity Fair’, where Priyanka is on the cover of the February 2022 edition.

