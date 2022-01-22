Who is No. 1 actress in India? Here’s top 5 list

Mumbai: Many actresses have carved a niche for themselves and created a special for themselves in the Indian film industry. Not just their powerful acting skills, but also their charming beauty, amazing fashion sense and strong personalities have won millions of hearts.

Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and others have entertained the audience to the fullest in 2021 and have made their way to our hearts. According to a recent survey conducted by India Today, Katrina has emerged as the No.1 actress in the country.

List of Top 5 actresses in India

Katrina earned the top spot with a vote share of 7.2% followed by Deepika Padukone with 6.8%. Third position goes to Priyanka Chopra Jonas with 6.3%. Kangana Ranaut and Kareena Kapoor Khan take up the fourth and fifth spot with 4.9 % and 3.6% vote share respectively.

Katrina Kaif (Instagram)

Katrina Kaif has been making headlines both for her professional as well as personal side. She got married to Vicky Kaushal in December last year. She has interesting set of movies in her kitty which includes in ‘Tiger 3’ with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi, ‘Phone Bhoot’ co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress has also been roped in for Ali Abbas Zafar’s superhero series. Apart from all these, Katrina is also a part of Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Bollywood Actor Deepika Padukone (Source: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone was last seen in 83 opposite Ranveer Singh. She is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan. It will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. She also has Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

Priyanka Chopra (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who welcomed her first child with Nick Jonas yesterday, is enjoying her successful career both in Bollywood and Hollywood. Priyanka will soon be seen in Citadel, Text For You and Jee Le Zaraa.

Photo: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Kangana Ranaut has completed filming for her upcoming movie ‘Tejas’. The actress is slated to appear in upcoming films like ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda’, ‘Emergency’, ‘Dhaakad’, and ‘The Incarnation: Sita’. Her production house, Manikarnika Films, is also producing the upcoming dark comedy ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’.

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Naga Chaitanya and Aamir Khan.