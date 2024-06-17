Priyanka Chopra pens heartfelt note for Nick Jonas on Father’s Day

Mumbai: Global icon Priyanka Chopra, on the occasion of Father’s Day 2023, shared an adorable picture of Nick Jonas and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She praised him for being an “amazing” dad and husband.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she posted a cute picture of her husband and daughter.

In the picture, Nick can be seen performing his daddy duty as he helps Malti drink water from a feeding bottle.

“Watching you with our daughter fills my heart with gratitude. You’re an amazing dad and husband. @nickjonas #HappyFathersDay”

Priyanka also posted a picture with her late father and extended wish to her father-in-law.

She shared a throwback picture with her late father Ashok Chopra, “Dearest papa- you’re always with me in my heart. Miss you papa,” she wrote in the caption.

The loss of her father, Ashok Chopra, to cancer in 2013, was a devastating blow for Priyanka. She has been vocal about her grief, often expressing how much she misses her beloved father and the impact his absence has had on her life.

Priyanka also dropped a picture of her father-in-law Kevin Jonas Sr. holding her daughter Malti and wrote, “Happy Father’s Day dad, love youuuu @papakjonas”

Priyanka continues to shine in her professional life. She is working on her upcoming film ‘The Bluff’ in Australia. Directed by Frank E Flowers, the movie is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.

Produced by Russo Brothers’ banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, ‘The Bluff’ promises to be a thrilling adventure.