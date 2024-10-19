Priyanka Chopra shares ‘full calendar’ of her Mumbai visit

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently made a memorable trip to India, and her visit was nothing short of a celebration.

Her visit to Mumbai was brief yet incredibly eventful. She arrived on October 16 and packed her schedule with several events. Yesterday, the desi girl attended the special screening of her Marathi film ‘Paani’, which is produced by her production house, Purple Pebble Pictures. On Friday, the ‘Baywatch’ actress shared a series of photos and videos from her time in Mumbai. The post features behind-the-scenes snapshots along with clips from her appearances at various events. In one of the images, Priyanka is seen sitting at a table, posing with her friends. Other photos are from the screening of ‘Paani.’ Priyanka also shared a lovely picture with her mother, Madhu Chopra, and her brother, Siddharth Chopra.

Additionally, some of the images offer glimpses of the city, including the iconic India Gate. Sharing the post on her Instagram handle, Chopra wrote, “Full calendar, sure… but it’s also the little things.” She had previously dropped a series of her stunning photos, donning a shimmery corset gown by Tarun Tahiliani. The actress posed with utmost grace and style. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra was spotted at the airport, gearing up to depart India following her memorable visit. She sported a black-and-white co-ord set, complemented by trendy white sneakers, a cap, black sunglasses, and a coordinating bag, setting significant airport fashion trends. Before her departure, Priyanka took the time to engage with the paparazzi, striking poses for photos.

Yesterday, a special screening of her film ‘Paani’ took place in Mumbai, where Priyanka was in attendance alongside her mother, Madhu Chopra, and her brother, Siddharth Chopra. ‘Paani’ is set to be released in theatres on October 19. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Amazon Prime Video series ‘Citadel Season 2.’