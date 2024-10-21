Priyanka Chopra turns ‘filmy’ on Karwa Chauth

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to give a sneak peek into her Karwa Chauth celebrations with her husband, Nick Jonas. The desi girl embraced her filmy side as she marked the festival in London. She posted several photos of herself celebrating in maroon tracksuit paired with a red dupatta.

Sharing the images on her Instagram handle, the ‘Baywatch’ actress wrote, “To all those celebrating… happy Karwa Chauth and yes, I’m filmy.” In the first photo, Nick is seen holding a glass while Priyanka sips water. As Priyanka held a pooja thaali, the couple enjoyed a video call with her mother, Madhu Chopra. Another photo captured Priyanka smiling as she read a note with Nick’s name on it.

In the final picture, Priyanka showed off her mehendi, which featured Nick’s birthday and the number ‘3’, along with a heart design. The selfie also included Nick. To add a special touch, Priyanka set the song “Chand Chupa Badal Mein” from the 1999 movie ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ as background music.

For the occasion, Priyanka accessorized her outfit with traditional earrings, bangles, and sindoor.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in both Christian and Hindu ceremonies at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 1 and 2, 2018. In January 2022, they shared the joyful news of welcoming their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, the ‘Barfi’ star recently returned to London following a brief trip to India. During her time in Mumbai, she attended multiple events, including the special screening of her co-produced film ‘Paani.’

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently busy filming ‘Citadel Season 2.’ She will also appear in ‘Heads of State’ alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Additionally, Priyanka will take on the lead role in ‘The Bluff’, directed by Frank E. Flowers, where she portrays a former female pirate in the 19th-century Caribbean.