Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth gets ‘rokafied’

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra is now engaged to actress Neelam Upadhyaya, who predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu films.

The couple took to Instagram to share the news with their followers on Tuesday, sharing pictures from the engagement ceremony.

The pictures show Siddharth dressed in a floral Bandhgala suit, while Neelam donned a traditional purple embroidered suit.

One picture also shows the cake from the engagement ceremony, which reads “Just Rokafied”.

The couple wrote in the caption, “Sooo we did a thing.”

Priyanka also took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared an unseen picture of her with Siddharth and Neelam. Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas could also be seen in the picture.

Earlier, Siddharth got engaged to Ishita Kumar. The duo was set to get married in the last week of April 2019, but they called it quits.