Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta get married; but there’s a twist

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 contestants Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were considered among the best contestants of the house during the season. The duo entertained the fans fully till they were in the house and fans loved their chemistry on national television. Both Priyanka and Ankit are now featuring in a video song titled ‘Kuch Itne Haseen’ to entertain fans again. The song finally got released on YouTube on Friday, March 10.

After the release of the song, fans flooded the comments box and showered love on the on-screen couple. What grabbed everyone’s attention is Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary’s wedding in the video. The single showcases Ankit and Priyanka’s (who suffer from ‘Mutism’) beautiful journey from being best friends to being a married couple. Ankit is seen proposing to Priyanka in a unique way and the couple eventually gets hitched in accordance with Christian rituals. The fans of both actors are spellbound by their sizzling chemistry and wish to see them together in real life as a couple too.

Check out the video below.

The video is directed by Anshul Garg. The song in the video is written by Samay and sung by Yaseer Desai.