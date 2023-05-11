Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta sign NEW reality show!

Mumbai: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta fans, get ready for a treat! The famous on-screen couple is ready to charm us once more with their sizzling chemistry with their new project. Yes, you read that right! According to latest buzz, ‘Priyankit’ is about to take the entertainment industry by storm with their upcoming appearance on the well-liked dance reality show Nach Baliye season 10. They already won our hearts with their incredible performances in the hit TV series Udaariyaan.

If you’re unaware, Nach Baliye is a show where engaged or married couples perform and show off their dancing prowess. You can be sure that the show will be a huge hit with Priyanka and Ankit involved!

Their fans have eagerly anticipated the pair’s return to the big screen, and the news of their appearance in Nach Baliye has caused a stir on social media. Priyanka and Ankit are sure to ignite the stage with their mesmerising dance moves thanks to their scorching chemistry and unmatched talent.

Buzz also suggests that the couple will be working with a well-known choreographer to put on an electrifying performance to draw in the audience, so they are in for a treat. We can only speculate as to what they have in store for us this time after their wildly successful previous collaboration on the well-known reality show Bigg Boss.

Apart from Priyanka and Ankit, makers of Nach Baliye 10 have also contacted Tina Philip and Nikhil Sharma to take part in the show. As they wait to see the magic unfold on their screens, fans can hardly contain their excitement.

Are you excited to watch Priyanka and Ankit’s unmatched talent and stunning chemistry in season 10 of Nach Baliye? Comment below.