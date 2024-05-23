Priyanka Gandhi, Dimple Yadav to hold roadshow in Varanasi on May 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third term from Varanasi.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 23rd May 2024 10:26 am IST
“Let Modi and his ministers do the ‘Naatu Naatu’ dance from RRR movie, while Revanth Reddy and Rahul (RRR) will give the country an efficient government which will raise the respect for our country in the world,” Priyanka Gandhi says.
AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi addressing a public meeting in Tandur on Saturday.

Varanasi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav will hold a joint roadshow in support of the INDIA bloc candidate Ajay Rai in Varanasi on May 25.

UP Congress President and INDIA bloc candidate Ajay Rai said, “Priyanka and Dimple will address a public rally in Kashi on May 25 where they will talk about women’s issues.”

The roadshow will start from the Seer Goverdhan area after the two leaders offer prayers at Ravidas temple.

MS Education Academy

Rai said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and SP president Akhilesh Yadav are also expected to hold a roadshow in Varanasi on May 28 or 29. He said that the details are being finalised.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third term from Varanasi which goes to polls on June 1 in the final phase of elections.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 23rd May 2024 10:26 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button