Priyanka Gandhi lauds ‘Operation Sindoor’, prays for soldiers’ safety

New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday expressed strong support for the Indian Army’s precision strike ‘Operation Sindoor’, launched in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.

Taking to social media platform X, Priyanka Gandhi wrote, “We are extremely proud of our Army. Our brave soldiers protect our freedom and integrity. May God protect them and give them immense courage to face challenges with patience and bravery. Jai Hind.”

हमारी सेना पर हमें अत्यंत गर्व है। हमारे बहादुर जवान हमारी स्वतंत्रता और अखंडता को सुरक्षित रखते हैं। भगवान उनकी रक्षा करें और उन्हें धैर्य और वीरता से चुनौतियों का सामना करने की अपार हिम्मत दें।



जय हिन्द। 🇮🇳 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 7, 2025

Earlier in the day Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed pride and support for the Indian armed forces following their precision strike, ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The remarks came after India carried out a highly coordinated and strategic military operation deep inside Pakistani territory, targeting nine high-value terrorist installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

These sites were believed to be linked to groups responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack, including The Resistance Front, a proxy outfit of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Sources confirmed that the operation was meticulously planned and conducted with surgical precision. The strikes were closely monitored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and senior military commanders throughout the night.

According to Indian Army officials, the operation was strictly limited to terror infrastructure and avoided civilian, military, and economic targets in Pakistan.

“Our actions have been focussed and precise. We have only targeted terrorist camps from where attacks against India have been planned and executed,” the Army spokesperson said.

The Army emphasised that the strike was non-escalatory in intent, designed solely to neutralise threats emanating from across the border. “Justice is served. Jai Hind,” the spokesperson concluded.

‘Operation Sindoor’ is being hailed as one of India’s most significant cross-border military actions since the Balakot airstrikes in 2019, underscoring a continued commitment to combating terrorism with strength, precision, and restraint.