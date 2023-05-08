Priyanka Gandhi likely to contest from Telangana in LS elections

Hyderabad: The Congress party in Telangana has reportedly invited AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in a bid to strengthen the party’s presence in the state.

Sources say that Congress high command has responded positively to her proposal to contest from a constituency in Telangana and has identified Medak or Mahboobnagar Lok Sabha constituencies as potential options.

Medak Lok Sabha constituency holds special significance for the Gandhi family as it was the constituency of the late Indira Gandhi during the crucial 1980 elections. The Congress party returned to power after the imposition of the Emergency during that time. Priyanka Gandhi is said to have been given the responsibility of managing the party’s affairs in Telangana and will play an important role in the upcoming assembly elections.

Some party leaders have suggested that Priyanka Gandhi contest from Mahboobnagar, a backward district, to ensure better performance for Congress in other Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. In 2014, the BRS chief contested and won from both Medak and Gajwel assembly constituencies but later resigned from Medak. Medak district is seen as a bastion of the BRS, which won all seven assembly constituencies in 2014 and six in 2018.

Priyanka Gandhi has been involved in politics since her early years and has played an active role in the election campaigns of her mother and brother, Rahul Gandhi. She has been credited with the revival of the Congress party in the state of Uttar Pradesh and was appointed as the General Secretary of the party in charge of Uttar Pradesh East in 2019. Her political journey has been marked by her charisma, leadership skills, and her ability to connect with the masses.

State Congress President Revanth Reddy expressed confidence that Priyanka Gandhi’s popularity will help Congress win in both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Telangana. Priyanka is likely to lead the campaign, along with Rahul Gandhi, and will address several rallies and public meetings in the state. The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled a few months after the assembly elections.