Priyanka Gandhi posed questions on Rajiv’s assassination: Nalini Sriharan

Nalini was freed on November 12 following a Supreme Court order.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Updated: 13th November 2022 2:09 pm IST
Vellore: Nalini Sriharan and V. Sriharan alias Murugan, convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, after being released from their prisons, in Vellore, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Supreme Court directed the release of six convicts serving life sentence in the assassination case of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Chennai: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked about the killing of her father Rajiv Gandhi when she met her in prison in 2008, Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts freed in the former prime minister’s assassination case said here on Sunday.

Priyanka Gandhi turned emotional and cried when she met her in the Vellore Central Prison over a decade ago, Nalini told reporters here answering a question on the meeting.

Now, a Congress party leader, she had then sought to know about the assassination of her father and Nalini said she divulged whatever she knew.

Other things that transpired in that meeting cannot be disclosed as it pertained to Priyanka’s personal views, she said.

Nalini was freed on November 12 following a Supreme Court order.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Chennai updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button